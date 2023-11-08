Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 340,395 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 748,548 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 340,395 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 1.25% of Kirby worth $57,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,616,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $341,285,000 after acquiring an additional 54,667 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kirby by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,313,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $370,370,000 after buying an additional 14,447 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kirby by 923.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,248,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $273,406,000 after buying an additional 3,833,471 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Kirby by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,415,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $168,322,000 after buying an additional 126,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 3.8% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,096,297 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $146,112,000 after buying an additional 77,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirby alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 1,500 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $119,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,633.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kirby news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 1,500 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $119,655.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,633.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy D. Husted sold 6,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total value of $541,335.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,837.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,109 shares of company stock valued at $4,564,169. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kirby Price Performance

Shares of Kirby stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.97. The company had a trading volume of 24,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,778. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.83. Kirby Co. has a 1-year low of $60.14 and a 1-year high of $87.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The shipping company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $764.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.43 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Kirby in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Kirby from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kirby currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KEX

Kirby Profile

(Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.