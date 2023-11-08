Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 60,088 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,134,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 60,088 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.89% of Alaska Air Group worth $60,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALK. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,428,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,610 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,390,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,988,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,135 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,608,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,293,000. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $33.93. The company had a trading volume of 262,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $57.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.04). Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $58.50 to $64.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.91.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ALK

About Alaska Air Group

(Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.