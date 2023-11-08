Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 60,852 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,704,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,852 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 2.3% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of PepsiCo worth $500,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,851,276. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.20. The company has a market cap of $230.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. DZ Bank raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PEP

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.