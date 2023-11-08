Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 620,900 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,562,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620,900 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 1.25% of Bank OZK worth $62,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OZK. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Bank OZK by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 4.6% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 56.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bank OZK by 18.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OZK shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

Bank OZK Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.29. The stock had a trading volume of 27,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,576. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $49.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.32.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $591.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.41 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 33.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.92%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

