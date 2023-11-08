Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,989 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,814 shares during the period. NVR comprises 2.8% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 2.98% of NVR worth $615,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NVR by 22,694.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,424 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 2,293,208.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 848,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after acquiring an additional 848,487 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,433,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 376.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,682,000 after acquiring an additional 13,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVR traded down $29.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5,972.91. 1,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,807. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4,050.71 and a 12 month high of $6,525.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5,950.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $6,005.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.04.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $115.60 by $9.66. NVR had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $118.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 455.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,500.70, for a total transaction of $6,177,286.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,983,015. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NVR news, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,711.73, for a total value of $3,923,958.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,572,412.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,500.70, for a total value of $6,177,286.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,983,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,166 shares of company stock valued at $12,042,548 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

