Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,409,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 81,413 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.35% of Waste Management worth $244,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in Waste Management by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 26,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 0.9% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its position in Waste Management by 8.7% during the second quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 163,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,288,000 after buying an additional 13,049 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in Waste Management by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 31,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.77.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,358. The company has a market capitalization of $68.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $173.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.70.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.56%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

