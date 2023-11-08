Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Shares of DDS opened at $312.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $318.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.58. Dillard’s has a fifty-two week low of $272.58 and a fifty-two week high of $417.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $7.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $3.32. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 46.53% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dillard’s will post 39.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.10%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Dillard’s by 425.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Dillard’s by 52.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Dillard’s during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 15.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.

