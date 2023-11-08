Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Stock Holdings Increased by Column Capital Advisors LLC

Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,793 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for 1.3% of Column Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Column Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $9,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

DFAS stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.40. 15,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,320. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $58.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

