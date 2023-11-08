Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Shares Gap Down to $4.61

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.61, but opened at $4.51. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 16,701,163 shares.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Stock Up 3.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day moving average is $6.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 53.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 376.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 306.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

Featured Stories

