Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Shares Gap Down to $4.61

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.61, but opened at $4.51. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 16,701,163 shares traded.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 6.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 213,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 12,914 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 5.5% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 268,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 13,928 shares during the last quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 25.7% during the third quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 191,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 39,154 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 965.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 444,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 402,680 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

