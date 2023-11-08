Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Trading 3.6% Higher

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.05 and last traded at $32.99. 4,689,358 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 11,554,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.83.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TZA. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,361,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 3,609.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 266,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,008,000 after buying an additional 259,287 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,357,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,154,000. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,946,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

