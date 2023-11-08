Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 76.1% during the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 453.4% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DFS opened at $84.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.28. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $79.04 and a 12-month high of $122.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.44.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.59). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.77%.

Several research firms have commented on DFS. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.82.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

