Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,379 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $13,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 9.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 9.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RDY has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC downgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of RDY opened at $64.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.55. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a one year low of $51.11 and a one year high of $73.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.92.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

