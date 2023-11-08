Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) dropped 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$8.93 and last traded at C$9.03. Approximately 138,880 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 569,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.59.

Dundee Precious Metals Trading Down 5.9 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.06. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.28.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties; and exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. It owns and operates a gold, copper, and silver mine located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and a custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.

