DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Trust increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 50,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.4% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 61,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 24.0% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 23,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 15,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $1,180,881.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,043.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on DD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.60.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $68.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.05. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.80 and a fifty-two week high of $78.74. The firm has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

