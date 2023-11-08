DURECT’s (DRRX) Neutral Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of DURECT in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on DURECT from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Shares of DRRX stock opened at $2.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.51. DURECT has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average of $3.91.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 185.87% and a negative return on equity of 179.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that DURECT will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in DURECT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 118.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,635 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of DURECT by 5,370.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DURECT in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in DURECT during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 32.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

