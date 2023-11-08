E-L Financial (TSE:ELF) Sets New 52-Week High at $972.00

E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$972.00 and last traded at C$972.00, with a volume of 1644 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$873.06.

E-L Financial Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$892.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$906.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.77.

E-L Financial (TSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported C$48.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. E-L Financial had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 85.58%. The firm had revenue of C$294.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that E-L Financial Co. Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About E-L Financial

E-L Financial Corporation Limited operates as an investment and insurance holding company in Canada. It operates through two segments, E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The company owns investments in equities and fixed income securities directly and indirectly through common shares, investment funds, closed-end investment companies, pooled funds, limited partnerships, and other private and investment companies.

