Eagle Materials Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:EXP)

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Eagle Materials has increased its dividend by an average of 35.7% per year over the last three years. Eagle Materials has a payout ratio of 6.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Eagle Materials to earn $15.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.5%.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

EXP traded up $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,650. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $121.10 and a 1 year high of $195.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.10. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $622.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $375,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,323,637.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eagle Materials news, EVP Matt Newby sold 5,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,066,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $375,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,323,637.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,613 shares of company stock worth $1,624,730 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Materials

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 14,575.8% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James cut their target price on Eagle Materials from $193.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.50.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

