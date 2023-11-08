Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th.

Eagle Point Credit has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Eagle Point Credit has a dividend payout ratio of 122.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $1.37 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 122.6%.

Get Eagle Point Credit alerts:

Eagle Point Credit Stock Performance

Shares of ECC opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.71 million, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56. Eagle Point Credit has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $11.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eagle Point Credit ( NYSE:ECC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.08). Eagle Point Credit had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 35.65%. The business had revenue of $31.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Eagle Point Credit in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Eagle Point Credit from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eagle Point Credit

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 59,027 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 195,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Eagle Point Credit by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 117,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,898 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Point Credit during the 1st quarter valued at $846,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 59,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 14,083 shares in the last quarter. 26.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.