Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1354 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th.
Eagle Point Credit Price Performance
Eagle Point Credit stock opened at $20.87 on Wednesday. Eagle Point Credit has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $22.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.25.
Eagle Point Credit Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eagle Point Credit
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Fastly shifts into the fast lane toward profits
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- Spark up your portfolio with the top energy stock: ReNew Energy
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- 3 healthy dividend stocks for buy and hold investors
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.