Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (EIC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 on November 30th

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This is a boost from Eagle Point Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Eagle Point Income has raised its dividend by an average of 30.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Eagle Point Income Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of EIC opened at $14.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.90. Eagle Point Income has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Point Income

Eagle Point Income ( NYSE:EIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.76 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Income in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Point Income in the 2nd quarter worth $194,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Eagle Point Income in the 4th quarter worth $158,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Point Income during the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Eagle Point Income by 31.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter.

About Eagle Point Income

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

