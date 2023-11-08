Earnest Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Earnest Partners LLC decreased its position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,081 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 250,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 30,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Triumph Group Price Performance

NYSE:TGI opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.27 million, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 2.64. Triumph Group, Inc. has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $13.33.

Insider Transactions at Triumph Group

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $354.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.52 million. Triumph Group had a net margin of 6.43% and a negative return on equity of 5.53%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 51,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,367.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGI shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Triumph Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Triumph Group

Triumph Group Profile

(Free Report)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.