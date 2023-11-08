East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.09% of East West Bancorp worth $6,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWBC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in East West Bancorp by 17.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in East West Bancorp by 8.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 77,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in East West Bancorp by 221.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in East West Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,803,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,792,000 after purchasing an additional 86,848 shares in the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on EWBC. Wedbush raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $57.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.41. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $80.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.02. The firm had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.22 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 33.62% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at East West Bancorp

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $134,919.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,946.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.