EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 468,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,583 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.03% of EastGroup Properties worth $81,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EGP. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 783.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 3,380.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 141.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $198.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.08.

EastGroup Properties Trading Down 0.0 %

EGP opened at $166.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.90 and its 200-day moving average is $171.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.97. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.40 and a twelve month high of $188.85.

EastGroup Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 128.61%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

