eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Acquired by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,715 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in eBay were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in eBay by 33.8% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 48,653 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 12,293 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in eBay by 15.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in eBay during the first quarter worth approximately $827,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in eBay by 19.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39,683 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in eBay by 5.2% during the second quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 389,141 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $17,391,000 after buying an additional 19,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EBAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on eBay from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on eBay from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on eBay from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on eBay in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.74.

eBay Stock Up 1.0 %

EBAY opened at $40.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.33. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $37.93 and a one year high of $52.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.49%.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $213,394.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,845 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,737.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 5,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $246,241.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,988 shares in the company, valued at $779,959.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $213,394.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,845 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,737.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,751 shares of company stock valued at $510,785 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.