eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $43.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. eBay traded as low as $37.17 and last traded at $38.86, with a volume of 3845670 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.77.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on eBay from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.58.

In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 5,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $246,241.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,988 shares in the company, valued at $779,959.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $213,394.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,737.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 5,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $246,241.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,959.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,751 shares of company stock worth $510,785 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the third quarter worth approximately $7,162,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of eBay by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,980,512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $175,451,000 after buying an additional 599,607 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 31,428 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 19,200 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of eBay by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 49,444 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 20,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.99.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.49%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

