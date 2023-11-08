eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. eBay had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. eBay updated its Q4 guidance to $1.00-1.05 EPS.

eBay Price Performance

EBAY opened at $40.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.33. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $37.93 and a fifty-two week high of $52.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 5,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $246,241.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,988 shares in the company, valued at $779,959.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $213,394.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,737.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 5,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $246,241.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,959.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,751 shares of company stock worth $510,785 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in eBay by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,316 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.6% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 21,640 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.6% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 23,410 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,749 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 7.0% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.74.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

