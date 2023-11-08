eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Cut to $43.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on eBay from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on eBay in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.58.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded down $2.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.41. 6,093,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,015,756. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.33. eBay has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $52.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eBay will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $51,149.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,039.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $51,149.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,728 shares in the company, valued at $941,039.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $213,394.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,737.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,751 shares of company stock valued at $510,785 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,694,653 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,220,854,000 after buying an additional 1,655,722 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of eBay by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,218,672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,037,642,000 after purchasing an additional 150,475 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in eBay by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,755,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $524,005,000 after purchasing an additional 88,588 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its holdings in eBay by 1.5% in the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 10,523,016 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $466,906,000 after buying an additional 157,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 8,834,501 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $394,814,000 after buying an additional 202,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

