EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on EchoStar from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on EchoStar from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Get EchoStar alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SATS

EchoStar Stock Performance

SATS opened at $10.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $890.07 million, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.14. EchoStar has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $24.80.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $453.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.90 million. EchoStar had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 5.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that EchoStar will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of EchoStar

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of EchoStar by 150.2% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,439 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 5,666 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 101.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,187 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 12,197 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 3.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the third quarter worth $1,849,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the third quarter worth $706,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.