Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 976,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,963 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $92,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 16,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on EW shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.29.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,645,864. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total value of $2,226,491.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at $340,307.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 179,359 shares of company stock valued at $12,894,159. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $66.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $94.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.76. The company has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.02.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

