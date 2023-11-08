Element Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Element Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 297.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Lanham O Dell & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Lanham O Dell & Company Inc. now owns 44,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 43,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 78.3% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,302,000 after acquiring an additional 64,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $216.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $304.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $187.21 and a one year high of $228.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.07 and a 200 day moving average of $215.45.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

