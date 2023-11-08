ELEMENTS Linked to the MLCX Grains Index – Total Return (NYSEARCA:GRU) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of ELEMENTS Linked to the MLCX Grains Index – Total Return (NYSEARCA:GRU – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.49 and last traded at $5.43. 2,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 12,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.

ELEMENTS Linked to the MLCX Grains Index – Total Return Stock Up 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.43.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ELEMENTS Linked to the MLCX Grains Index - Total Return Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ELEMENTS Linked to the MLCX Grains Index - Total Return and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.