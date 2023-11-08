Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Position Raised by Column Capital Advisors LLC

Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 787,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 2.0% of Column Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Column Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $14,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the second quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the second quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% in the first quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.13, for a total value of $1,584,390.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,696,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,181,026,862.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.13, for a total transaction of $1,584,390.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,696,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,181,026,862.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 703,916 shares of company stock worth $20,972,040,272 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $710.00 price objective (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $673.00 to $722.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $557.96.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $9.39 on Wednesday, hitting $609.32. 901,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,035,282. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $309.20 and a 12-month high of $629.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $578.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $571.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $498.47.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 62.87%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

