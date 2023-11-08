Emerald (NYSE:EEX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter. Emerald had a negative return on equity of 63.56% and a net margin of 8.56%. Emerald updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Emerald Price Performance

Emerald stock opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.22. Emerald has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $5.94. The stock has a market cap of $330.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 1.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Emerald from $7.20 to $8.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional Trading of Emerald

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EEX. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Emerald by 3,888.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,832 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerald by 116.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Emerald by 1,887.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 9,493 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerald during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerald during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

About Emerald

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commerce; and Design, Creative and Technology. The Commerce segment engages in the events and services covering merchandising, licensing, retail sourcing, and marketing that enables professionals to make informed decisions and meet consumer demands.

