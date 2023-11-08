Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.53 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2023

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.525 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, December 11th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric's previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Emerson Electric has increased its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 66 consecutive years. Emerson Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 42.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Emerson Electric to earn $4.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.8%.

Shares of EMR stock traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $85.55. 1,199,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,139,860. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.69. The company has a market capitalization of $49.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.38. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $76.94 and a 12-month high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. Emerson Electric's revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

EMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.53.

In other news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

