Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 782,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,722 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned about 0.14% of Emerson Electric worth $70,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.8 %

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,124,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,139,860. The stock has a market cap of $49.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $100.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.13 and a 200 day moving average of $90.69.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Argus upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.53.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

