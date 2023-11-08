Enablence Technologies (CVE:ENA) Shares Down 12.9%

Enablence Technologies Inc. (CVE:ENA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 12.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.35 and last traded at C$1.35. Approximately 340 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.55.

Enablence Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.62.

About Enablence Technologies

Enablence Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells optical components and subsystems for local access topologies, metro, and long-haul markets in Canada and the United States. The company provides silica-based PLC optical chips used in both multiplexer and demultiplexer assembly applications and can support 400G and higher bandwidth speeds; and optical chips to serve CWDM-NRZ and FR4-PAM4 applications.

Further Reading

