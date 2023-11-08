Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 371,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $13,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ENB opened at $33.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $42.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 236.94%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. CIBC upped their price target on Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an "outperformer" rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a "sector perform" rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a "sector perform" rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $55.33.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

