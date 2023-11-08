Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,549 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 100,089 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.34% of Encore Wire worth $10,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,124,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $356,420,000 after purchasing an additional 28,777 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,239,317 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $255,439,000 after purchasing an additional 30,523 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,526,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $174,086,000 after purchasing an additional 23,364 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 678,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 1,243.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,788,000 after purchasing an additional 572,539 shares during the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Encore Wire from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Encore Wire in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Encore Wire Stock Performance

WIRE opened at $182.80 on Wednesday. Encore Wire Co. has a one year low of $132.32 and a one year high of $206.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.87.

About Encore Wire

(Free Report)

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.