ENDRA Life Sciences (NDRA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 14th.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter.

ENDRA Life Sciences Stock Up 3.2 %

NDRA stock opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.28. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $5.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ENDRA Life Sciences by 207.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 39,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ENDRA Life Sciences by 60.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 132,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for improving the capabilities of clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood in the body for use in the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as in tissue composition, temperature monitoring, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

