ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ENG opened at $0.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.77. ENGlobal has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.37.
ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The construction company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 53.38% and a negative return on equity of 229.24%. The company had revenue of $9.74 million during the quarter.
ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.
