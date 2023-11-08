ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENG opened at $0.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.77. ENGlobal has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.37.

Get ENGlobal alerts:

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The construction company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 53.38% and a negative return on equity of 229.24%. The company had revenue of $9.74 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ENGlobal

ENGlobal Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ENGlobal by 36.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ENGlobal during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in ENGlobal by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 257,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 62,089 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ENGlobal by 11.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 70,886 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENGlobal in the first quarter valued at about $1,064,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ENGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.