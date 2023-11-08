Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Shares Purchased by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,209,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,972 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 4.05% of Enovis worth $141,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Enovis by 59,200.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Enovis during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Enovis in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Enovis from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Enovis from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.83.

Enovis Stock Performance

ENOV traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.97. Enovis Co. has a 52-week low of $43.04 and a 52-week high of $66.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.95 and a beta of 2.01.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $417.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.89 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enovis Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enovis

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

