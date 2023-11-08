Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $417.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.89 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Enovis updated its FY23 guidance to $2.30-2.40 EPS.

Enovis Stock Performance

Shares of Enovis stock opened at $48.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.51. Enovis has a twelve month low of $43.04 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovis

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENOV. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Enovis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,935,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Enovis in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,978,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Enovis in the 4th quarter worth about $38,546,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Enovis in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,359,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Enovis in the 4th quarter worth about $19,395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ENOV shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on Enovis in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Enovis from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Enovis in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

About Enovis

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

