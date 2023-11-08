Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Shares Up 1.3%

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) shot up 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.62. 4,611 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 97,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Entera Bio in a research note on Monday, September 11th.

Get Entera Bio alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ENTX

Entera Bio Trading Up 3.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.76.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts predict that Entera Bio Ltd. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entera Bio

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Entera Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Entera Bio by 358.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35,968 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Entera Bio by 555.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 118,300 shares during the period. 8.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entera Bio

(Get Free Report)

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered peptide and protein therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-union fractures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Entera Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entera Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.