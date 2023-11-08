Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $117.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ETR. Bank of America reduced their target price on Entergy from $107.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Entergy from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Entergy from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.17.

Get Entergy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Entergy

Entergy Trading Down 0.4 %

ETR opened at $97.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.67. Entergy has a 1-year low of $87.10 and a 1-year high of $120.78.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. Analysts expect that Entergy will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 13,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $1,287,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Entergy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,762,741,000 after purchasing an additional 650,775 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Entergy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,680,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,721,511,000 after acquiring an additional 256,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Entergy by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,739,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,240,443,000 after acquiring an additional 382,751 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,045,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $974,610,000 after purchasing an additional 745,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,382,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $687,626,000 after purchasing an additional 104,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

(Get Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.