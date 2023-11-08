Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Shares Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,378,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,631 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Entravision Communications were worth $10,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdad Advisers LP acquired a new position in Entravision Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $958,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Crown Advisors Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 41,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 17,999 shares in the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on EVC. TheStreet lowered shares of Entravision Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entravision Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Entravision Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EVC opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. Entravision Communications Co. has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.20 million, a P/E ratio of 43.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Entravision Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is 222.22%.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

