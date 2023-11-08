EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Holdings Reduced by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT decreased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,320 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,815 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $21,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 100,317.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 538,528,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $61,629,243,000 after purchasing an additional 537,992,573 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,008,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,897,413 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,083,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977,408 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:EOG opened at $121.75 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.52 and a 1 year high of $150.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.51.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.24%.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.57.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

