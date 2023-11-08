Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Algoma Steel Group Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASTL)

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Free Report) – Cormark raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Algoma Steel Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 6th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Algoma Steel Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share.

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $615.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.30 million. Algoma Steel Group had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 2.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share.

Separately, Stifel Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Algoma Steel Group in a report on Sunday, September 17th.

NASDAQ ASTL opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.67 million, a PE ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.45. Algoma Steel Group has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day moving average is $7.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.086 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. This is a positive change from Algoma Steel Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

