Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Clorox Company’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CLX)

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Clorox in a report issued on Tuesday, November 7th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Clorox’s current full-year earnings is $4.62 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CLX. Raymond James lowered Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clorox in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Clorox from $152.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.33.

Clorox Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE:CLX opened at $132.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.90, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.12. Clorox has a 12-month low of $114.68 and a 12-month high of $178.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 195.76% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 705.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total value of $538,103.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,224 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Clorox

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,661,000 after acquiring an additional 185,012 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,929,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,141,000 after acquiring an additional 466,197 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,149,000 after acquiring an additional 93,018 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 5.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,583,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,878,000 after acquiring an additional 124,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,515,000 after acquiring an additional 21,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

