Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Acadia Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Acadia Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $3.39 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.36 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.03 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.79 EPS.

ACHC has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered Acadia Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.71.

ACHC opened at $74.29 on Wednesday. Acadia Healthcare has a 1 year low of $66.49 and a 1 year high of $89.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 7.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,230,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 827,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,786,000 after acquiring an additional 34,410 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,626,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,540,000 after acquiring an additional 850,056 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

